CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Jury rules in favor of Johnny Depp in libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard
Texas authorities: Uvalde schools police chief not responding to investigators
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, set to be released June 15
Yellen admits she was "wrong" about inflation in 2021
Children's Hospital was targeted by Iran-linked hackers, FBI reveals
Off-duty agent responded to school shooting: "I asked my barber if he had a gun"
Elizabeth Smart on how she survived kidnapping 20 years ago
Star Bollywood singer KK dies after concert; police investigating
Linda Fagan becomes first woman to lead U.S. armed forces branch
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Lawmakers look for solutions on gun debate
A bipartisan group of senators say they're making progress in discussions around gun legislation following the tragedy in Uvalde. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Errol Barnett help breakdown interpretations of the Second Amendment.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On