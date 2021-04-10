Live

Instagram model quits "phony" social media biz

Teen blogger Essena O'Neil was paid by various companies for product placement in her Instagram posts because she had so many followers. She now says she's giving up social media entirely. CBSN's Contessa Brewer has the latest.
