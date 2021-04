Inspector general's report slams U.S. Capitol Police failures ahead of January 6 riot A new watchdog report obtained by CBS News includes a scathing rebuke of the U.S. Capitol Police's preparations for handling the unrest on January 6. It says police officials failed to act on intelligence prior to the attack and cite multiple "deficencies" in planning. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.