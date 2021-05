Inside the company responsible for America's iconic leather motorcycle jacket The leather motorcycle jacket is an American classic that seemingly never goes out of style. It was a sensation on the back of Brando, edgy and cool when sported by Springsteen and more recently by Lady Gaga. One even hangs in the permanent collection at New York's Museum of Modern Art. Just as constant as the jacket's place in fashion is how and where the original is made. Vladimir Duthiers reports.