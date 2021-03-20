Live

Watch CBSN Live

Inside the Brunei sultan's lavish lifestyle

The sultan of Brunei is publicly enforcing harsh Islamic law, but privately leads a life of opulence and decadence. John Blackstone reports on how the owner of the Beverly Hills Hotel lives in stark contrast to his stated beliefs.
