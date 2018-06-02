Inside the bizarre story of the NXIVM sex cult It was a shocking story when it made headlines in April — an alleged cult leader and former network TV star arrested on sex trafficking charges. Now, the inside story of the organization is being told for the first time in the cover story of this Sunday's New York Times Magazine. Author Vanessa Grigoriadis, who was granted exclusive access to the group shortly before federal indictments were issued, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the charismatic leader of the NXIVM cult.