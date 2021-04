Inside Starbucks' plan to feed families in need Starbucks recently announced a new plan to donate 100 percent of its unsold food to charity within five years. The federal government believes 30 to 40 percent of the nation's food supply is wasted a year. Only on “CBS This Morning,” John Blackstone reports on how Starbucks found a way to overcome some of the hurdles in saving food that might otherwise be thrown out.