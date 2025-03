Inside Sinaloa's human smuggling operation at the Canadian border One of the cartels the U.S. designated a terrorist group is Sinaloa. It was once run by the drug lord known as El Chapo, who is now serving life in a U.S. prison. For "60 Minutes," Cecilia Vega went to the Canadian border and spoke with one of the human smugglers who works for Sinaloa and even advertises their services online.