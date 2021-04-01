Live

Inside Neil deGrasse Tyson's universe

Neil deGrasse Tyson shares his story about how he became fascinated by the universe at a young age. "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose joins CBSN with more on what surprised him the most about Tyson during his interview for "60 Minutes."
