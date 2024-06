Inside a massive U.S. military exercise in Africa to counter terrorism Extremist violence in Africa's Sahel is surging. In 2023, more than 20,000 people were killed in the region, which extends more than 3,500 miles from east to west on the continent. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joined the military exercises held by NATO allies and African soldiers for a closer look at how they're training to counter the threat.