Inside Lindsay Clancy's Home | Case by Case | "48 Hours" Podcast As the Lindsay Clancy murder trial continues, jurors hear testimony from the medical professionals who treated her before and after the deaths of her three children, and excerpts of her journal. They also visit key scenes from the night of the killings. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty speaks with WBZ-TV reporter and anchor Kristina Rex about emotional courtroom moments, graphic testimony, and the key question at the heart of this case: what was happening in Lindsay Clancy's mind on January 24, 2023?