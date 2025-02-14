Watch CBS News

Inside El Salvador's notorious CECOT mega-prison

CBS News this week got a first-hand look at El Salvador's notorious Center for the Confinement of Terrorism, a prison that could soon house deportees from the U.S. Lilia Luciano went inside the prison and has more.
