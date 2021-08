How the Biden White House was caught off guard by Taliban's rapid takeover in Afghanistan U.S. officials admit the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan happened much faster than anticipated. A new Politico report takes a closer look inside the days leading up to the collapse of Kabul and how calm turned to chaos inside the White House. Lara Seligman, a Pentagon reporter for Politico, co-authored that report and joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details.