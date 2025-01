Inside "Beyond the Gates," TV's newest soap opera In the world of daytime network TV, only a handful of long-running soap operas have survived. But in February, CBS is launching a new one: "Beyond the Gates," which traces a prominent African American family living in a gated community outside of Washington, D.C. Correspondent Nancy Giles goes behind the scenes of the new series, and talks with the creatives and actors who say you've never seen a soap like this.