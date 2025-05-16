Inside an air traffic control facility during outage, Duffy on updating FAA systems CBS News obtained exclusive video inside an air traffic control facility in Philadelphia during a recent outage. The facility handles flights coming in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport. Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told a Senate committee on Thursday that the Federal Aviation Administration has turned to 3D printers and eBay to replace and purchase broken or outdated equipment. CBS News' Kris Van Cleave has more details.