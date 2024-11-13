Watch CBS News

Inflation ticks up for first time since March

The Consumer Price Index in October rose 2.6% year-over-year, the Labor Department reported Wednesday, a higher rate than September's 2.4%. The uptick means the Federal Reserve's 2% target rate is further out of reach. Kelly O'Grady reports.
