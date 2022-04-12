Watch CBS News

Inflation reaches highest level since 1981

Inflation is at its highest point in the U.S. since 1981, and Americans are feeling it in everything from gas prices to the rising cost of food. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the impact.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.