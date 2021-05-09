Live

Watch CBSN Live

India's biometric ID system keeps getting hacked

The world's largest biometric identification system, which tracks more than one billion people in India, has been hacked several times. Alexander Kliment, a CBSN contributor and Signal newsletter writer for G-Zero Media, explains.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.