Indian Relay, dubbed “America's original extreme sport,” has roots dating back centuries to horse stealing raids. Native Americans are keeping the dangerous and compelling racing tradition alive.

Indian Relay horse race dubbed “America's original extreme sport” | 60 Minutes Indian Relay, dubbed “America's original extreme sport,” has roots dating back centuries to horse stealing raids. Native Americans are keeping the dangerous and compelling racing tradition alive.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On