In western U.S., 20 wildfires burn over 100,000 acres More than a dozen fires are burning across California, including the Post Fire, which by Monday night had ballooned to more than 15,000 acres just two days after igniting. Meanwhile, 8,000 people in a southern New Mexico town are under evacuation orders after the South Fork Fire grew by nearly 300% in one day to more than 5,000 acres with no containment.