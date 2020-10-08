Sign Up For Newsletters
2nd presidential debate in doubt after Trump balks at virtual format
Feds charge 6 in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Hurricane Delta may bring "life-threatening" storm surge to Gulf Coast
Pelosi won't support standalone airlines bill without larger relief bill
Trump takes aim at "disappointing" FBI director
Police bodycam videos show night Breonna Taylor was killed
Georgia city's history of overpolicing belies liberal image
Unemployment applications remain high as job market stalls
What's the status of a second $1,200 stimulus check?
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Trump and Biden even in Ohio, as Biden leads in PA
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Impossible Choices: Sending kids back to school
"There was no right answer. You weren't going to win if you sent your kids to school or if you kept your kids home."
