Impact of Trump's Mexican border tax proposal

The U.S. imports billions of dollars in goods from Mexico. If a border tax is implemented, the cost of avocados, tomatoes and other items could spike impacting the American consumer's pocketbook. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
