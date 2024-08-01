Watch CBS News

Illegal U.S.-Mexico border crossings continue trend downwards

Illegal U.S.-Mexico border crossings appear to be dropping for the fifth consecutive month after the Biden administration implemented new policies to secure the southern border. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez looks at the trend.
