If Jackie Robinson were alive today, he'd be speaking out against injustice, sportswriter says Players across Major League Baseball are honoring the contributions of the legendary Jackie Robinson on the anniversary of the day he broke the color barrier. Bill Rhoden of The Undefeated spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the state of baseball and Black America and why Robinson would've applauded the league's decision to move the All-Star Game from Georgia.