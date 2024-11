Iceland volcano erupts for 7th time in a year "The electrical supply has been destroyed": For the seventh time in a year, a volcano has erupted in Iceland, spewing hot lava that has melted power lines and left Grindavik without electricity. The volcano erupted shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 20 when earthquakes shook the area near the volcano, bringing the fissure that has already been active throughout the year roaring back to life.