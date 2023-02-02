Watch CBS News

Ice storm and frigid temperatures pummel U.S.

The South is struggling to recover from an ice storm that left many in Texas without power. The North is also bracing for a cold blast, with temperatures in some places expected to plunge below zero. Lilia Luciano has the latest.
