Ibram X. Kendi on data research about black Americans and COVID-19 Ibram X. Kendi, founding director of the Anti-Racist Research and Policy Center at American University, joins "CBS This Morning." Kendi is the creator of the "COVID Racial Data Tracker." He discusses the racial disparity of those affected by the coronavirus crisis, including why black Americans have been so disproportionately affected and what can be done to help the most vulnerable communities.