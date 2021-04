Hypnotized to death? School reaches settlement with families after teens die The families of three Florida high school students who died after their principal hypnotized them have prevailed in a wrongful death suit against the school. Each family will receive $200,000 in a legal settlement with the Sarasota County school board. But the parents of one of the victims, Brittany Palumbo, told CBS News this case is about raising awareness, not money. Vladimir Duthiers reports.