Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hurricane Matthew tears through Bahamas

Hurricane Matthew tore through the Bahamas Wednesday night with wind and storm surges so strong that boats smashed onto shore. Many are without electricity and do not expect it to return for days. Omar Villafranca reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.