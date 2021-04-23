Live

Hurricane Matthew death toll climbs in South

The death toll from Hurricane Matthew in the southern U.S. stands at 30, half of which are in North Carolina, where rescues are still being carried out in Lumberton, and roads are washed out in Fayetteville. Mark Strassmann reports.
