Hurricane Maria pummels Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria brought winds of more than 140 miles per hour and torrential rain to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico. CBS News' David Begnaud is in the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan, where many are without power after the storm.
