Hurricane Laura makes landfall as Category 4 storm, bringing heavy winds and flooding Hurricane Laura made landfall in the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm, bringing winds of 120 to 150 miles per hour. Tony Dokoupil, Omar Villafranca, Jonathan Vigliotti and Errol Barnett are in Louisiana, where winds and rain have already caused significant destruction. Lonnie Quinn also joins “CBS This Morning” to forecast where the storm is headed.