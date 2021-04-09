Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hurricane Joaquin churns towards U.S. East coast

Hurricane Joaquin strengthened to a Category One hurricane Wed. with winds as high as 80 mph. Current computer models show Joaquin could make landfall near Baltimore early next week. Lissette Gonzalez is tracking its path.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.