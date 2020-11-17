Election 2020
Full Election Results
Parents of soldier who died by suicide recall Army's "complete failure"
Pennsylvania Supreme Court deals blow to Trump's election lawsuits
Report: Prison didn't isolate inmates who tested positive for COVID
Trump fires top cybersecurity official Chris Krebs
What Biden can do to "reverse the trajectory" on climate change
Minnesota residents deliver emotional plea to curb virus spread
How two brothers kept their bar open during the pandemic
Chuck Grassley, second oldest senator, tests positive for COVID-19
Michigan AG: Delaying certification could disenfranchise her state
Biden warns of "very dark winter" while stressing need for COVID relief
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Where the Trump campaign and Republicans' election-related lawsuits stand
Biden advisers reject idea of nationwide lockdowns
Trump acknowledges Biden victory before saying he's not conceding
Barack Obama speaks out on politics, the presidency, and Donald Trump
Biden begins to consider White House staff appointments
The voters who supported Biden or Trump in Georgia and North Carolina
Andy Card warns delayed transition could harm national security
Trump advisers say president has openly discussed running in 2024
When do states certify their election results?
Hurricane Iota batters Central America
Hurricane Iota unleashed catastrophic winds and flooding on Nicaragua, just two weeks after Hurricane Eta devastated the same area.
