Hurricane Helene devastates southeastern U.S.

The death toll from Hurricane Helene has surpassed 100 people across the Southeast. Hundreds are still unaccounted for, and roughly two million people have lost power. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry reports from North Carolina.
