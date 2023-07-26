Hunter Biden plea deal in jeopardy after judge expresses concerns with agreement Hunter Biden's plea deal in a tax case was in jeopardy Wednesday after a judge expressed concerns and didn't immediately sign off on it. Under the agreement, Biden would have entered guilty pleas to two misdemeanor tax charges and entered a diversion program in lieu of pleading guilty to a felony gun possession count. He would have likely avoided prison time. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane, CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson and Thomas Dupree Jr., former deputy assistant attorney general, have the latest details and analysis of the case.