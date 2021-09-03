Hundreds of thousands dealing with Ida's wrath from Northeast to Louisiana The power is still out for hundreds of thousands in Louisiana, where people are also dealing with shortages of food, water, fuel and other supplies. Meanwhile, first responders across the Northeast rescued people in danger from rising tides and powerful floods after the storm barreled through the region. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports from New Orleans on the aftermath of Ida's wrath, and Joy Squier, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, joined CBSN from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she described conditions on the ground.