Watch CBS News

What to know about the humanitarian crisis in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ongoing fighting between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and an armed militia group called M-23 has left the African country in one of the world's largest humanitarian crises. The United Nations estimates roughly a quarter of the country faces food insecurity, forcing more than seven million people to leave their homes. Amy Pope, the director general of the International Organization for Migration, joins CBS News to discuss the situation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.