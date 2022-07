How worried should Americans be about a recession? A growing number of adults in the U.S. fear the nation is on the verge of a recession. Their concerns come amid soaring costs and stagnant wages. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with David Ragland, the CEO and a financial adviser and wealth strategist for IRC Wealth, to weigh the likelihood of a recession and further discuss our current economic climate.