How will the U.S. respond to ISIS after the apparent beheading of James Foley? U.S. officials believe the Islamist terror group beheaded American reporter James Foley, and a second hostage could be next. The video of the beheading, too gruesome for television, says the execution is retaliation for U.S. air strikes. CBS News senior security analyst and former CIA deputy director Mike Morell weighs in.