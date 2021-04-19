Live

How will Mike Pence help the Trump campaign?

Donald Trump will formally announce his choice of running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, on Friday. What can Pence bring to the Trump campaign? CBSN political contributor Hogan Gidley joins CBSN to discuss.
