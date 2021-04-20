Live

Watch CBSN Live

How was Tim Kaine received at first rally?

Tim Kaine lowered the boom on Donald Trump in his first campaign appearance since being announced as Hillary Clinton's running mate. How did the crowd like him? Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with more on that.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.