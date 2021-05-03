How U.S. and S. Korea differ on approaches to N. Korea President Trump welcomed South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House Thursday night. They're meeting to work on a joint policy to deal with the nuclear threat from North Korea. Eurasia Group founder and president Ian Bremmer joins "CBS This Morning" to provide context for the meeting and discuss the leaders' differing approaches. Bremmer also addresses President Trump's upcoming meeting with Russia's President Putin at the G20 summit in Germany.