How U.N. resolution against Israel will impact U.S. relations Israel says it has suspended working ties with countries who voted for a U.N. resolution against Israel's settlement-building in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The U.N. said they are a violation of international humanitarian law. The U.S. could have vetoed it, but abstained, which allowed the measure to pass. Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how this might affect U.S.-Israel relations.