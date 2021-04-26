Live

Watch CBSN Live

How Trump's proposed tax plan could impact you

There could be big changes to the tax code coming under the Trump administration. Len Burman, the director of the Tax Policy Center, joins CBSN to break down what impact President-elect Donald Trump's tax plan could have on your wallet.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.