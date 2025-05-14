Watch CBS News

How Trump is changing U.S.-Qatar relations

President Trump met with Qatari leaders on Wednesday and signed a series of agreements that the White House characterized as an "economic exchange" worth $1.2 trillion. CBS News' Nancy Cordes and Olivia Rinaldi have the latest.
