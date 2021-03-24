Live

Watch CBSN Live

How to stay grounded in the information age

Best-selling author Daniel Levitin has a new book which details how to take charge of your brain amid a multitude of distractions. Levitin joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to talk about multi-tasking, memory and more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.