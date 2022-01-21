Live

How to run for Congress — in one minute

Ever think you’d be better in Congress than, well, the people in Congress? It’s actually easier to start running a campaign than you might expect. CBS News’ Ed O'Keefe explains how to run for office — in one minute.
