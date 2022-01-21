CBS News App
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
U.S.-Russia talks appear to keep threat of broader Ukraine war at bay, for now
Slain officer's sister says Facebook should be held liable for brother's death
Meat Loaf, rock superstar and "Bat Out of Hell" singer, dead at 74
Michigan GOP co-chair said Trump campaign encouraged efforts to give Trump electoral votes
4 people, including baby, found frozen to death at Canada-U.S. border
U.S., NATO to surge weaponry to Ukraine to help shore up defenses
Supreme Court refuses to accelerate challenge to Texas abortion law
Law enforcement widely shared photos of Kobe Bryant remains: lawsuit
Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump probe
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
How to run for Congress — in one minute
Ever think you’d be better in Congress than, well, the people in Congress? It’s actually easier to start running a campaign than you might expect. CBS News’ Ed O'Keefe explains how to run for office — in one minute.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On