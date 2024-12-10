Watch CBS News

How to protect your packages from porch pirates

Front door surveillance cameras can help catch people stealing packages, but they don't necessarily help stop the thefts. Ash-har Quraishi takes a look at several ways people are trying to protect themselves from porch pirates this holiday season.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.