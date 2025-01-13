Watch CBS News

How to prepare your family for an emergency

As wildfires continue to burn in Southern California, the disaster has people thinking about their own emergency preparedness, whether it's a fire, hurricane or tornado. CBS News' Ash-har Quraishi has tips on how to make your plan.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.